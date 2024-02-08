Arrests made in vandalism of Fall River's Iwo Jima Memorial

FALL RIVER — Two teens have been arrested in connection to the recent vandalism of the Iwo Jima Memorial in Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park, Fall River police announced.

An update issued Wednesday by Police Spokesman Sgt. Moses Pereira states that detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Division have identified two 17-year-old males allegedly involved in spray-painting graffiti on the statue.

Both have been charged with vandalizing a war/veteran’s memorial.

Graffiti mars the Iwo Jima Memorial at Bicentennial Park in Fall River on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

The vandalism happened Saturday Jan. 27, police confirm.

The vandals used yellow spray paint to draw phallic symbols and signs on the statue, a replica of the original Iwo Jima Memorial located at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery that depicts Marines raising the American flag.

Iwo Jima Memorial defaced: Fall River police investigating 'disgusting' vandalism at waterfront

Police also confirmed that there are other parties involved in defacing the memorial. FRPD is in the process of identifying the remaining individuals.

The vandals were caught on video surveillance cameras installed in the park by the Vietnam War Memorial Committee.

According to Marine Corps League Commandant Bruce Aldrich, another memorial in the park was also spray-painted, damaging a granite pedestal and a plaque.

Fall River's Iwo Jima Memorial has been a target of vandalism at least two other times over the years — in 2016 and 2017.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: 2 charged, more suspects sought in vandalism of Fall River Iwo Jima Memorial