Arrests made in vandalism of Onslow County Public Safety memorial

A crew works to clean the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial Monday after it was vandalized over the weekend.

Arrests have been made and charges filed against two juveniles allegedly responsible for vandalizing an Onslow County memorial last weekend.

A 15-year-old male and 16-year-old female were arrested and have had juvenile petitions filed against them for injury to real property after allegedly vandalizing the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial around Jan. 14, according to Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas in a Friday morning press conference.

The Department of Juvenile Justice did, however, decline to issue secure custody orders against the juveniles.

Prior The Daily News reporting said the defacement included graffiti depicting anti-Christian phrases and imagery. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist Church, which shares a parking lot with the memorial, discovered the graffiti Sunday morning.

More:Onslow County memorial vandalized over holiday weekend with anti-Christian graffiti

Thomas said they received a lot of calls and tips and detectives were able to go through the area and gather surveillance footage from local businesses.

"We had a lot of tips from CrimeStoppers, a lot of concerned citizens called," Thomas said. "A lot of people were very upset because one, the graffiti, but mainly the target they had chosen to put the graffiti on. I was pretty upset about it myself. I thought it was very concerning, quite frankly."

Thomas said several tips and calls pointed to the same two suspects and detectives confronted the juveniles and were able to get confessions from them. Because of their ages, OCSO will not be releasing their names, but Thomas said they will be pursuing court action against them.

The county was able to get a crew out there to clean up the memorial on Monday, though there is some damage that will have to be repaired outside of the initial cleaning of the paint, Thomas said.

Thomas added the county is taking steps to add security to the memorial's location to ensure something like this does not happen again.

"The support from the community and concern over the incident was overwhelming," Thomas said in a provided news release. "Those who support our first responders were very concerned about the incident, as was I. The tips from the community and those received through CrimeStoppers were extremely valuable in solving this crime. Without the community's support, it would have been difficult to charge those responsible."

Story continues

CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information deemed valuable assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers to CrimeStoppers may remain anonymous and never have to identify themselves.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Arrests made in vandalism of Onslow County Public Safety memorial