Arrests made in wrong-way, hit-and-run deaths of Ali Spice, two others

TikTok star Ali Spice was among those killed in a car wreck near DeLand on Dec. 11. Two arrests have been made in the crash.

Police have arrested both drivers involved in a crash that killed a popular Tik Tok personality and two others: the wrong-way driver who is accused of leaving the scene and the other driver who was speeding at 100 mph, according to a press release.

Thomas Petry, 54, of Orange City, was accused of being the wrong-way driver and was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and other charges in the wrong-way, hit-and-run deaths of the popular Tik Tok personality and two others.

Police have also arrested the other driver, Devin Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach, and charged him with three counts of vehicular homicide and reckless driving-serious bodily injury, according to the State Attorney's Office. Perkins had been driving at 100 mph before the impact.

Ali Spice and two other passengers in the car driven by Perkins were killed.

The news was announced in a Facebook post by Theresa Moser, mother of Kyle Moser, one of the victims of the crash, and confirmed by jail records.

"BEST WAKE UP CALL EVER, FINALLY WE CAN START TO GET JUSTICE FOR ALI KYLE AVA DEVIN ARREST WAS MADE. 1:06 THIS MORNING," she wrote.

The crash occurred on the morning of Dec. 11. A Toyota Tacoma that was westbound in the east lane of State Road 44 slammed into the front of an Infiniti Q50 that overturned into the median and then ended upright again, troopers said.

Killed in the Infiniti were Alexandra Dulin, 21, also known as Ali Spice on TikTok to almost a million followers, Kyle Jacob Moser, 25, of Daytona Beach, and Ava Fellerman, 20, of Clearwater. The driver of the Infiniti, Devin Joseph Perkins, 22, of New Smyrna Beach, who survived the crash, was injured and transported to a hospital.

Petry was being held in the Volusia County Branch Jail on no bond this morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

