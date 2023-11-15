Arrests near York after 'stolen' van driven wrong way down A64

A police vehicle was damaged in the incident which happened on the A64 near York

Two men have been arrested after a van which was believed to have been stolen was driven the wrong way along a busy main road near York.

The van's driver failed to stop for officers at the A19 Fulford Interchange at about 18:20 GMT on Tuesday.

The Peugeot Partner van was then driven west along the eastbound carriageway of the A64 in heavy traffic, police said.

The vehicle was later abandoned and two men, aged 40 and 52, were arrested in nearby fields.

North Yorkshire Police said at one point an officer driving in a marked car on the eastbound A64 saw the van heading straight towards him.

The officer "acted immediately" and his car made contact with the van in a successful bid to disable it and bring it to a stop, the force said.

Officers then conducted a search after the men fled the scene.

The 52-year-old man was found hiding under a bush and was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, drug-driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop and theft of a motor vehicle.

The 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

He also had a young dog with him which was taken to a vet to be cared for, police said.

The officer whose vehicle made contact with the van was checked over by paramedics but remained on duty, while the damaged car was removed to be repaired, a force spokesperson said.

The incident had led to heavy delays in the area and North Yorkshire Police thanked motorists for their patience.

The arrested men remained in custody, the force added.

