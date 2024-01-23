Arrests net $4,000 in cash, 400 fentanyl pills and 2 guns, Thurston taskforce announces

A man and woman in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of a drug-related crime at a Lacey hotel Monday afternoon, the Thurston County Narcotics Taskforce announced on social media.

The hotel was not disclosed in the announcement, but jail records show the two suspects were taken into custody at a Best Western in the 8300 block of Quinault Drive Northeast.

Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders went out of his way on social media to explain that the arrests did not happen at the former Days Inn, also on Quinault Drive, which is now occupied by area homeless and is known as the Maple Court Enhanced Shelter.

“Just to clarify, this incident did not occur at the Maple (Court) transitional housing location (the old days inn),” he said in his post.

As part of the arrests, the taskforce recovered several items, including $4,000 in cash, 400 fentanyl pills, five ounces of methamphetamine, 2.6 ounces of fentanyl powder, two guns, ammunition and body armor.

One of the guns was confirmed stolen, according to the taskforce.

The man and woman were arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell while armed. They also had outstanding state Department of Corrections warrants, according to the taskforce.