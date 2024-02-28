Arrests possible at Alexei Navalny's funeral, Yulia Navalnaya says

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexey Navalny, stands in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament and speaks. Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny died this month in Russian captivity. Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, cannot rule out the Russian police arresting mourners at her husband's funeral on Friday.

"I'm not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband," Navalnaya told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Navalnaya told the EU legislature on Wednesday that her husband was tortured and killed on the order of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Even after that, they abused his body and abused his mother," she said.

Paying tribute to her husband's memory, Navalnaya said "my husband will never see what the beautiful Russia of the future will look like" and promised to do her best "to make his dream come true."