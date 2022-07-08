Some arrests reported Thursday after vehicle procession of protesters crosses Akron

Akron police were monitoring a motor caravan carrying protesters across town Thursday night after dozens of demonstrators carried out a peaceful protest outside the Ellet home of Charles Brown, the city's deputy mayor for public safety.

The protest, one in a series sparked by the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker following a chase by Akron police last week, occurred beyond the bounds of a downtown curfew zone. Demonstrations have particularly focused focused on police headquarters at the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center on South High Street.

Protestor gather in front of the home of Charles Brown, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Thursday night to protest the June 27th police shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron.

Protester Franklin Ragsdale joined a group of around 50 people outside Brown's home. Brown is a former assistant chief of the Akron Police Department.

"We met up here in front of his house because this is a charge against every city official that doesn't do everything in their power to release the officers' names, relieve them from their jobs without pay," Ragsdale said. "I'm a paying citizen, and I shouldn't be paying for officers who should not be officers any longer."

Protesters form a semi circle in front of the home of Charles Brown, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety on Thursday night to protest the June 27th police shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron.

Protests stand in front of the home of Charles Brown, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety on Thursday nigh to protest the June 27th police shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Outside The Freedom BLOC moments ago on W. Exchange. Around 12 police cars. Protestors tell me one person, their security guard, has been arrested. @beaconjournal pic.twitter.com/P5DpFWcKTk — Molly Walsh (@MollyWaIsh) July 8, 2022

Akron Police swarm the area at W. Exchange Street and Dodge Avenue after group of protesters caravanned from the Ellet area after a protest of the June 27th police shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron. The Caravan of protester drove with their hazard lights flashing through red lights as other cars blocked the intersections. Protesters said at least one person was arrested.

As many as 50 vehicles formed a procession from Ellet to the headquarters of activist group The Freedom BLOC on West Exchange Street — with autos flashing their hazard lights, sounding horns and proceeding through stoplights along the way. Some drivers taking part were seen acting as security escorts along the drive to West Akron, using their vehicles to block oncoming traffic at busier intersections.

An Akron Police officer stands at W. Exchange Street and Dodge Avenue intersection as a large group of police respond to the area after group of protesters caravanned from the Ellet area after a protest of the June 27th police shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron. The Caravan of protester drove with their hazard lights flashing through red lights as other cars blocked the intersections. Protesters said at least one person was arrested.

About 12 police followed the caravan, and officers arrested an individual whom protesters said was providing security after the group reached the organization's office.

Police were seen gathering afterward in Wallhaven parking lot and a helicopter was seen circling above the vicinity. An officer who approached a reporter and a photographer from the Beacon Journal said "some arrests" were made.

Akron Police gather in a parking lot near Wallhaven after swarming the area at W. Exchange Street and Dodge Avenue after group of protesters caravanned from the Ellet area after a protest of the June 27th police shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron. The Caravan of protester drove with their hazard lights flashing through red lights as other cars blocked the intersections. Protesters said at least one person was arrested.

Earlier Thursday, The Freedom Bloc office was the site of a news conference where the group and two other activist organizations listed their demands for police reforms in the wake of the shooting.

A man waves an upside down American Flag in front of the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center Thursday evening in protest of the June 27th police shooting death of Jayland Walker in Akron.

Photographer Mike Cardew contributed to this report.

