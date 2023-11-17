Arrests after Stoke-on-Trent Bonfire Night crime spree

Three boys have been arrested after a spate of criminal damage in Stoke-on-Trent on Bonfire Night.

They were detained after reports of a "large group of masked youths" causing havoc in Snow Hill, Shelton, between 20:45 GMT and 21:15 GMT on 5 November.

A fire was started at the Hanley Masonic Hall when a firework was thrown through a smashed window.

Vehicles and other buildings were also damaged. Nobody was injured.

Staffordshire Police confirmed the arrested boys, all 16 and from Stoke-on-Trent, were held on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.

They have since been released under conditional police bail.

Investigations into the incidents are continuing. Anyone with information is urged to phone 101, quoting incident number 696 of 5 November.

Reports can also be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

