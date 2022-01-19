ARRESTS AND SUMMONSES

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new information since it was originally published.

Authorities made the following arrests and issued summonses from 7 a.m. Aug. 29 to 7 a.m. Aug. 30.

COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Michael Leon Anderson III, 21, of 7221 N. Moberly Drive, first-degree trespassing.

Mary Lee Armstrong, 34, of 405 Sexton Road, failure to appear in court, $97 bond.

Kyle Joseph Arnold, 21, of 26 E. Stewart Road, careless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated.

Blanca Cecilia Botero, 44, of 4306 Christian Fellowship Road, tampering with computer data.

Kyle A. Breda, 22, of 1313 Rosemary Lane, possession of official traffic control devices or railroad signs or signals.

Rodney Laurence Hughes, 23, of 5114 Flurry Drive, second-degree tampering, $500 bond.

Randy Lee Jennings, 46, of 702 E. Demaret, two bond revocations, $25,000 bond.

Lynique N. Johnson, 29, of 6151 Wagon Trail Road, third-degree domestic assault.

Nicholas J. Kocur, 22, of St. Louis, stealing. (Case dismissed Feb. 25, 2014).

Jesus Salvador Pereida, 22, of 3901 E. St. Charles Road, ex parte violation, $1,000 bond.

Anthony Deshawn Sims, 22, of 1411 Joann St., possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Ladame Telshawn Smith, 18, of 307 Benton St., first-degree trespassing.

Christina Marie Walker, 22, of 1075 Wildwood St., Apt. B, two counts of failure to appear in court, first-degree trespassing, stealing, $1,276.50 bond.

Erika Maye Watson, 34, of Marceline, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, $5,000 bond.

Colleen Theresa Young, 23, of 2727 Grainmore Road, two counts of forgery, $22,500 bond.

BOONE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

Vincent Joseph Barney, 25, of 910 N. Garth Ave., distribution, manufacture or possession of a controlled substance, first-degree burglary, $50,000 bond; failure to follow judge's orders, no bond set.

Reginald Bernard Brimmage, 45, of Madison, Ill., three counts of failure to appear in court, unlawful possession of a weapon, distribution, manufacture or possession of a controlled substance, $231,000 bond.

Helana Kylek Brown, 36, of 4320 Santa Barbara Drive, failure to appear in court, $500 bond.

Janett Marie Collins, 34, of 1321 Rosetta Ave., two counts of failure to appear in court, $297 bond.

Doris Laprell Davis, 20, of 2404 Calico Lane, child abuse, stealing, $5,500 bond.

Joshua Cortez Dent, 22, of 1308 W. Lexington, third-degree domestic assault, $1,000 bond.

Saundra Sue Dever, 61, of 2118 S. El Centro Court, failure to appear in court, $250 bond.

Michael Cody Malone, 43, of Rocheport, forgery, felony stealing, $4,500 bond.

Alan Michael Nichols, 29, of 8805 Sarr St., ex parte violation, $1,000 bond.

Zachary Karl Daniel Randa, 27, of 4851 N. Route PP, harassment, $500 bond.

Aaron Eugene Schmidt, 22, of St. Louis, third-degree assault, $4,000 bond.

Tyler Daniel Sorter, 19, of 3603 Pimlico Drive, driving while intoxicated, $500 bond.

Dustin Duane Stone, 29, of 6760 Nelson Drive, failure to appear in court, $20,000 bond.

MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL

James Devin Kemp, 23, of 904 W. Trobridge Road, driving while intoxicated, $500 bond.

CENTRALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Paul Anthony Riechers, 38, of the streets of Columbia, out-of-county warrants, $50,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: ARRESTS AND SUMMONSES