Arrests, Tear Gas and Uncertainty: Scenes From Hong Kong's Summer of Unrest

It has been a long, volatile summer in Hong Kong, where anti-government protests are well into their third month with no clear end in sight.

Stakes are ratcheted higher each week as police and protesters face off amid thick clouds of tear gas and flying debris.

Photograph by Adam Ferguson for TIME More

For TIME’s Aug. 26 Asia cover story, photographer Adam Ferguson, a longtime TIME contributor, documented the crisis from its frontlines, capturing smoke-filled scenes of turmoil and moments of powerlessness as young protesters find themselves outmatched by riot police.

Ferguson, who also covered Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Umbrella Movement in 2014, says the current unrest is more radical, driven by a desperate energy. “This time people are angry, there’s a volatility and lawlessness,” he says. “The students are prepared to fight.”

Police prepare for an antigovernment protest near a police station in the Tai Po area in the New Territories, Hong Kong, on Aug. 10. | Adam Ferguson for TIME More

Antigovernment protesters block a road near the Tai Wai train station on Aug. 10. | Adam Ferguson for TIME More

