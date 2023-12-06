Arrington mounts re-election campaign, will face pair of challengers

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington wants his South Plains and Big Country constituents to send him back to Washington in 2024. But at least two other Republicans want to go instead.

Arrington, R-Lubbock, last week launched his bid for re-election to the 19th Congressional District of Texas seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, a position he was first elected to in 2016.

Incumbent Arrington will face at least two challengers in the March 2024 Republican primary. Jones County rancher Vance W. Boyd has recently launched his campaign to unseat Arrington, and retiree Chance Ferguson has also filed to run. No one has filed to run for the seat as a Democrat.

Arrington, chairman of the House Budget Committee, bragged on his accomplishments in Congress in a video Friday.

"We are heading into what I believe is the most important election of our lifetime," Arrington said. "West Texans expect their leaders to fight for their principals, follow through on their promises and deliver results for the American people, and that's exactly what we've done."

Arrington has said often, especially since his election as budget committee chair, that he aims to "restore fiscal sanity" to the federal government and rein in spending. He's also spoken extensively about his goals to secure the southern border and pass anti-abortion legislation at a federal level.

Boyd, a Big Country cattleman and former professional bull rider, says Arrington is out of touch with his West Texas constituents and would form an advisory committee of constituents across the district to help him shape decisions, with a platform focusing largely on improving rural healthcare.

No information on Ferguson's campaign was immediately available.

The last day to file for a spot on the March primary ballot is Dec. 11.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Jodey Arrington mounts House re-election campaign, faces challengers