Arrington's Budget Committee looks beyond shutdown deadline, OKs plan aimed at debt reduction

As Congressional leaders and the White House practiced political brinksmanship in late September to agree on a short-term budget plan to avoid a government shutdown Sunday, U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington's House Budget Committee was also looking further into the future.

The House Budget Committee, chaired by Arrington, a Lubbock Republican, passed a concurrent resolution on the Budget for FY2024-FY2033, which the Congressman said would reduce the deficit by $16 trillion and balance the federal budget in 10 years. The budget resolution was passed out of Committee by a vote of 20-14.

While Arrington's resolution wasn't intended to address the immediate budget deadline, he told the Avalanche-Journal he's hopeful it will "grease the skids" for Congress to pass a long-term fiscal plan to reduce the nation's deficit.

Although the resolution got the nod of the Republican-dominated House Budget Committee and would still need full House approval, Arrington's Democratic chairman counterpart in the U.S. Senate Budget Committee, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, condemned the House plan.

“This disastrous resolution would make our country less secure, less prosperous, and less competitive on the global stage," Whitehouse said in a statement, calling the plan a "farce."

Upon passage of the resolution, Arrington's office released a statement stressing the need for federal leaders to pass a long-term budget aimed at reducing spending and cutting the nation's debt.

“Today, the House took the first step in ‘reversing the curse’ and restoring America’s fiscal sanity by passing our resolution to balance the budget in 10 years," Arrington said. "I want to thank all the Members of the House Budget Committee for engaging in this process, elevating the discourse of our budgetary process, and doing the hard work the American people sent us here to do.“If we demonstrate the sense of urgency, persistence, and political courage, we will preserve America’s leadership in the world and secure the blessings of liberty for our children," Arrington added. "If we don’t, we will be the first of our nation’s leaders to leave the next generation not with a better and brighter future, but with a worse and weaker country than we inherited.”

According to a story from The Hill, features the committee highlighted in the proposal include changes to work requirements for able-bodied recipients of Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, limits on discretionary spending and rollbacks of parts of Democrats’ signature Inflation Reduction Act.

"The proposed budget is a 10-year blueprint and wishlist of sorts," reads the article from The Hill. "It is distinct from the spending bills being debated as the clock ticks toward a shutdown at the end of the month and will not become law."

The House Committee plan includes some changes to Medicare, but Arrington said those reforms would amount to “non-benefit” cuts.

“Like site neutrality, like hospital debt that we’re paying at 100 percent. That we don’t need to pay it 100 percent,” Arrington said at a press conference in Washington.

Arrington told the A-J the plan would also reduce what he described as the "army of 87,000 IRS" auditors, saying that agency could be streamlined and have its focus put on larger entities rather than working-class and middle-class taxpayers.

"We want people to pay their taxes, because that's the law and everybody should be paying their fair share ... but we don't need 87,000 IRS agents to conduct 70 percent of audits on middle and working class families and small businesses," Arrington said. "What we need is to use, No. 1, technology, and No. 2, we need the expertise to make sure the super wealthy, sophisticated multi-national companies that have the resources to hire an army of tax attorneys - we need to make sure that those folks art not evading taxes because that's where most of the money is."

Whitehouse's statement accused the House Budget Committee's resolution of undermining previous bipartisan efforts to find a meaningful long-term budget solution.

“In June, Congress passed a bipartisan budget agreement—negotiated under MAGA Republican threat of a U.S default—that set spending levels for the next two years. That agreement was supposed to provide certainty and stability so we wouldn’t lurch from a default crisis to a shutdown crisis," Whitehouse's statement reads.

With just days before the looming government shutdown, Whitehouse said, "Republicans have reneged on the bipartisan agreement and released a deal-breaking budget that attacks essential government programs, undermines economic growth and national safety, and raises costs for households nationwide."

“Using the same old, tired, trickle-down playbook, they are seeking to balance the budget on the backs of regular folks, while delivering huge tax cuts for big businesses and billionaires. Their massive tax giveaways are based on fantasy math — the arithmetic just doesn’t work."

Arrington said he was hopeful the plan would help spark a conversation and allow voters to see his party is bringing forward solutions aimed at reducing spending and improving the economy.

"You're going to have a country you can be proud of and you're going to have an economy that will allow you to pursue your dreams," Arrington said.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Arrington's House Budget Committee passes plan aimed at debt reduction