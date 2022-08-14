Arrival delays electric vehicle production in Charlotte region once again amid reorganization

Last month, a British electric vehicle maker that has big plans in the Charlotte region announced a business reorganization plan. The effects of that plan on the company’s Charlotte-area operations have become a little clearer.

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) reported its second-quarter earnings this week and provided a business update. The company revealed it was pushing the start of electric van production at its Charlotte microfactory to 2023, but did not specify when next year production would begin. The company had planned to start making electric vans at the facility in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The delay is not the first for Arrival’s operations in the region. Earlier this year, the company announced it had indefinitely postponed plans to make electric buses at its microfactory in Rock Hill. That facility was not specifically mentioned by company leaders this week. However, the company did announce that its reorganization calls for Arrival to focus only on electric van production until additional capital is secured.

