Arriving in fighter jet, S.Korea's Moon urges defence industry growth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Smith and Hyonhee Shin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Josh Smith and Hyonhee Shin

SEONGNAM, South Korea (Reuters) - South Korea should redouble its efforts to become a global defence industry leader, President Moon Jae-in told a military expo in the outskirts of Seoul on Wednesday, after landing at the site in an air force fighter jet.

Clad in a flight suit, Moon arrived at the biennial Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition (ADEX) https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/skorea-opens-largest-defence-expo-amid-nkorea-missile-tests-2021-10-19 in the back seat of an FA-50 jet fighter, South Korea's first indigenous supersonic aircraft and a major defence export.

The military display came a day after North Korea test fired a ballistic missile https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-says-it-conducted-successful-missile-test-submarine-kcna-2021-10-19 from a submarine. Last week North Korea opened a defence exhibition https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-threatens-upstage-skorea-defence-expo-with-duelling-military-show-2021-10-14 of its own, where leader Kim Jong Un said his country's military developments were for self-defence and accused South Korea of destabilising the peninsula with an arms build up.

In his speech on Wednesday, Moon defended the South's increasingly sophisticated military as necessary for peace.

"The goal of building strong defence power is always to foster peace," he said.

Amid glittering displays of drones, sniper rifles, helicopters, missiles, and other weapons, crowds of company representatives, diplomats, and South Korean troops mixed with military delegations in an array of foreign uniforms.

At least 440 companies from 28 countries are participating in what organisers said was the largest ADEX ever. About 300 government, military and defence acquisition officials from 45 countries were expected to attend the event, which lasts through Saturday.

Moon said it was time for South Korea's arms industry to become a global leader.

Pointing the FA-50, he praised South Korean technology.

"I could feel the dashing dignity of the FA-50, which we've developed with our own technologies," Moon said.

South Korea plans to spend more than 80% of its acquisition budget on domestic supplies and to quadruple support for parts localisation by 2026, with a focus on areas that could shape future wars, including AI, drones, robotics and space, he said.

"We envision a smart yet strong military based on advanced science and technology, and promote peace together with the international community," Moon added.

South Korea's arms exports from 2016 to 2020 were 210% higher than from 2011–2015, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute data. It is also one of the largest arms importers in the world, buying major weapons systems such as American-made F-35 stealth fighter jets in recent years.

(Reporting by Josh Smith in Seongnam and by Hyonhee Shin in Seoul. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 440,000 new jobs with net-zero strategy - UK minister

    He added that the strategy included a zero-emission vehicle mandate to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by that time.The Net Zero Strategy published by the British government on Tuesday is aimed at ending the country's contribution to climate change.Hands spoke hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his ambition for a green revolution that would force Western economies to kick their centuries old addiction to fossil fuels.

  • United Therapeutics' (UTHR) Tyvaso DPI NDA Gets CRL From FDA (Revised)

    United Therapeutics' (UTHR) new drug application for Tyvaso DPI to treat PAH & PH-ILD fails to secure approval from the FDA. The stock declines resultantly.

  • Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls

    Beijing’s Communist Party Secretary Cai Qi, the top official in the Chinese capital, received the flame at a closely-guarded airport ceremony. Beijing successfully hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008, although the event failed to produce the more open political and social environment in China that many had hoped for. Activist groups disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Monday, accusing the International Olympic Committee of granting legitimacy to rights abuses in China.

  • Why Did Plug Power, Enphase, and SunPower Stocks Pop?

    Investors in renewable energy companies such as Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are cheering today, as shares of the stocks have risen 2.6%, 4.2%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 2:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. This is rather strange, however, because the news today sounds mostly bad for investors in renewable energy stocks.

  • Rare Sumatran tiger found dead in animal trap in Indonesia

    A critically endangered Sumatran tiger was found dead after being caught in a trap on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, authorities said Monday, in the latest setback for a species whose numbers are estimated to have dwindled to about 400. The female tiger, aged between 4 and 5 years, was found dead Sunday near Bukit Batu wildlife reserve in the Bengkalis district of Riau province, said Fifin Arfiana Jogasara, the head of Riau’s conservation agency. Jogasara said an examination determined the tiger died from dehydration five days after being caught in the snare trap, apparently set by a poacher, which broke one of its legs.

  • Leaked data reveals 'Squid Game' has made Netflix nearly $900 million, over 42 times its original cost

    South Korean thriller “Squid Game,” which Netflix recently announced to be its top series of all time, has made nearly $900 million for the company, internal figures revealed. Estimating value: While the streaming giant cannot measure sales based on a specific film or show, it uses an “efficiency” metric that assesses an individual title’s performance by looking at data on what customers watch during a particular period, according to Bloomberg News. The metric reportedly determined that “Squid Game” generated $891.1 million in impact value for the company.

  • Nick Burns, Biden's man in Beijing, in the hot seat

    President Biden's nominee for ambassador to China will face aggressive questioning Wednesday about the most important, and potentially perilous, bilateral relationship in the world.Why it matters: While Nick Burns is an experienced diplomat with support on both sides of the aisle, lawmakers want to use his confirmation hearing to force the administration into some tough positions on China.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBoth Rep

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News’ Peter Doocy on Why Cops Benefit From Vax Requirements (Video)

    White House press secretary points out COVID is leading cause of death for police officers

  • Taiwan says odds of war with China in next year 'very low'

    The odds of war with China in the next year are "very low," a top Taiwanese security official told lawmakers on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing, which claims sovereignty over the island. Taiwan has repeatedly said that it will defend itself if attacked, but wants to maintain the status quo with China even as it complains of repeated sorties by the Chinese air force in its air defence identification zone, or ADIZ. "I think generally, within one year, the probability of war is very low," National Security Bureau Director-General Chen Ming-tong told a parliamentary defence committee meeting.

  • Russia and China Still Can’t Compare to America’s Military Power, According to the Latest Rand Report

    Together, the two countries are still outmatched by the power of the U.S. armed forces.

  • Meghan McCain says her father’s presidential campaign set Sarah Palin up ‘for failure’

    On Tuesday’s Hannity, Meghan McCain stopped by for her first television interview since leaving The View at the end of July. She was there to promote her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, in which McCain has a chapter about how her opinion has changed when it comes to former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who ran alongside her father, John McCain, during the 2008 presidential election. “I have a whole new lens of viewing how Sarah Palin was treated, and how the people working for my father's campaign really, you know in my opinion, treated her really horribly. Set her up for failure,” McCain said. McCain, who had been much more critical of Palin in the past before softening her stance, pointed to Palin’s infamous interview with Katie Couric as an example of how she was set up to fail. And added that the person who facilitated that interview for the campaign, Nicole Wallace, now works for MSNBC. “I just really hope our culture has some redemption for Sarah Palin, in the same way we have for so many other women right now,” McCain said.

  • Jen Psaki's Response To Peter Doocy's Question Leaves Him Momentarily Speechless

    The White House press secretary asked the Fox News reporter a question he couldn't answer.

  • Trump Gets Taken To School After Botching Basic U.S. History In Latest Rant

    The former president's new complaint gets an "F" for historical accuracy.

  • Stephen Miller Wanted to Send a Quarter of a Million Troops to the Border. Trump Had an Even Dumber Idea

    The administration's racism braintrust wanted to use the military to close the border and send troops into Mexico to hunt down drug cartels, according to a new report from The New York Times

  • Jordan Klepper Exposes MAGA Morons Who Still Think ‘Trump Won’

    Comedy CentralJordan Klepper hadn’t attended a Trump rally since he inadvertently found himself in the middle of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, “a day no one will ever forget, unless you’re a Republican member of Congress,” the Daily Show contributor joked in his latest dispatch. But this past week, Klepper boldly returned to the scene, trolling the crowd at the former president’s big Iowa event for the most embarrassing devotees he could find.What he discovered more than anything was banners, flag

  • US admits Pentagon doesn’t know how to defend against China’s hypersonic missiles

    U.S. military forces “don’t know how to defend” against China and Russia’s most advanced missile systems, a senior U.S. diplomat has acknowledged.

  • How Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Basically Bought’ Her House Seat

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyMarjorie Taylor Greene has been making MAGA waves again this week after she discussed a “national divorce” on Steve Bannon's podcast as if we are living during the 1860s again. However, her anti-committee, anti-mask, anti-trans, and now anti-United States stance doesn’t come with a guaranteed seat in Congress.In this episode of The New Abnormal, the Army veteran running against her as a Democrat in Georgia’s 14th District came on to chat with Molly Jong

  • Biden approval slips again, Congress fares even worse: Poll

    A new Quinnipiac University poll shows Joe Biden's approval numbers continuing to slip through his first year in office, stuck in the upper 30s.

  • Trump answered questions for 4 hours in a deposition for a lawsuit alleging his bodyguards beat up protesters outside Trump Tower

    Trump answered most questions posed to him, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs, who accuse his guards of beating them up in September 2015.

  • Ted Cruz blasted Australia’s COVID rules. A top Australian official didn’t hold back

    “Nearly 70,000 Texans have tragically died from COVID,” the Australian official said. “There have been zero deaths in the Territory.”