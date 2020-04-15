Arrow Electronics Adds Actifio Solutions to its Portfolio

The agreement supports resellers engaged with Italian companies focused on accelerating the digital transformation processes

WALTHAM, Mass., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technological solutions, has signed a distribution agreement in Italy with Actifio, a multi-cloud copy data management software provider. The agreement is already active in DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Benelux, Iberia, France, United Kingdom, and Ireland with the aim of supporting Arrow resellers with solutions that facilitate organizations in managing the growth of their data in hybrid and multi-cloud environments as well as in on-premise environments, reducing the same time storage costs.

Actifio is one of the most powerful copy-data management solutions on the market, which helps companies keep up with the speed of the business. Companies in the Italian market are currently experiencing an overload in data growth, and they need a technology they can rely on for immediate access, both on-premises and in the cloud. With Actifio, businesses can count on a hardware-independent software-defined-storage solution that can manage data throughout the life cycle. In addition, the copy data management and test data management functions allow integration with applications for creating consistent backups and entire test environments, regardless of the size of the databases.

Francesca Cieloscuro, Regional Sales Director of Actifio Italy, said: "Several months ago we opened the Italian office to expand our commercial strategies. We are happy to join forces with such a high-value distributor. For years Arrow has committed to providing resellers with the most technologically advanced and highly innovative solutions, which meet the needs of the most demanding customers."

There is much more data being created than ever before. To stay ahead of innovation, organizations need to leverage copy data management not only to incentivize their digital transformation, but also to guide its data resiliency, DevOps initiatives, and cloud mobility.

"Our agreement with Actifio ensures we can arm our resellers with a single, powerful multi-cloud platform that guarantees redundancy and continuous data availability - even in the event of a disaster," highlights Michele Puccio, sales director of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in Italy. "Actifio is a software-defined and multi-cloud solution, therefore flexible, scalable, and agile, which makes it future-proof."

About Arrow

Arrow Electronics drives innovation for more than 175,000 technology manufacturers and service providers. With sales of $29 billion in 2019, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve our business and our everyday lives. More information can be found at: www.fiveyearsout.com .

About Actifio:

Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

