Arrow Electronics Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

CENTENNIAL, Colo., February 14, 2022 /3BL Media/ – For the fourth consecutive year, Arrow Electronics earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index, a benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Arrow joins the ranks of 840 major U.S. businesses that received top marks this year.

“Arrow is committed to fostering a diverse workforce and an inclusive workplace everywhere we operate around the world. We are proud to be recognized for our LGBTQ-inclusive culture as evidenced through our long-standing health and welfare benefits, policies, and practices that facilitate a workplace that substantively works forward for all,” said Gretchen Zech, Arrow’s chief human resources officer.

The CEI criteria used to rate employers are reviewed annually and periodically change, raising the bar to reflect best practices for LGBTQ inclusion and to drive companies to improve their commitment to the community. The criteria fall under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad.”

More than 1,271 employers participated in the CEI 2021 survey. The full report is available at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

