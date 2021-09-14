Arrow Electronics Expands Internship Program to Mexico and Brazil

CENTENNIAL, Colo. --News Direct-- Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics welcomed a pipeline of new collegiate talent to its offices this summer, hosting 62 interns in the United States – and for the first time – Mexico and Brazil.

CENTENNIAL, Colo., September 14, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Arrow Electronics welcomed a pipeline of new collegiate talent to its offices this summer, hosting 62 interns in the United States – and for the first time – Mexico and Brazil. The goal of Arrow’s long-running internship program is to equip students with real-world skills, networking opportunities and the chance to build a long-term relationship with the company.

“Every year we continue to see thoughtful solutions to problems and innovative new opportunities from our intern classes,” said Chris Stansbury, Arrow’s senior vice president and chief financial officer. “It’s a highlight of my year to interact with our interns and continue to be challenged by their desire to learn and contribute. The opportunity to bring bright new talent to Arrow is key to our success.”

This year’s interns represented 35 different universities, from the University of British Columbia to Universidad Cuauhtémoc in Guadalajara, Mexico. They worked across 11 different business groups, learning such job functions as engineering, marketing, accounting, operations and finance.

Beyond their work assignments, the interns participated in a blend of hybrid and in-person activities, including executive speaker sessions, a cross-functional case study competition focused on generating recurring revenue and community service. Interns in Colorado, for example, spent eight hours rebuilding critical trails on one of the state’s highest mountains, Grays Peak.

“The summer 2021 internship was awesome, everything was so well organized,” said Alejandro Loaiza, who worked in Arrow’s office in Zapopan, Mexico. “This is the first time that interns from other countries participated, and I am proud to say I’m the first Mexican intern to win a case competition. This is an experience I’ll never forget.”

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) guides innovation forward for over 180,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2020 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com

Story continues

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arrow Electronics on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arrow-electronics-expands-internship-program-to-mexico-and-brazil-959189395