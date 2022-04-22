Arrow Electronics Launches Green Programs in India

600 employees to participate in green projects for improving local community environment

BANGALORE, India --News Direct-- Arrow Electronics

BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Arrow Electronics has launched a series of green initiatives in India that encompass a lake rejuvenation project and a tree plantation drive in Delhi, Bangalore and Pune.

The restoration and beautification work of the Gollahalli N Lake in Bangalore will see the removal of industrial waste and sewage, as well as increased water storage capacity by 400 percent. In addition to installing a water recycling plant to help ensure good water quality for aquatic life, the project also includes building a new walking track, establishing a medicinal tree plantation, and installing mobile washrooms and benches.

A total of 600 Arrow local employees are expected to take part planting of 450 saplings, an effort to help combat environmental issues like deforestation, erosion of soil, and desertification.

“We focus on building and executing CSR projects and charity programs that leverage our company’s talents and resources to make the world a better place,” said Vivian Kwok, Arrow Electronics’ vice president for human resources. “These initiatives reinforce our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in local communities. This is a great way to build sustainability values into workplace and engage employees in the company’s environmental and social goals.”

Arrow released an inaugural environment, social and governance (ESG) report in March. The report underscores the company’s broader, strategic initiative to further integrate ESG in all aspects of its operation to add greater value to the company and global community.

Arrow strives to apply the power of technology and innovation to address the world’s economic, social and environmental issues by supporting and enabling companies and innovators to transform their ideas into real and influential achievements that improve lives. For example, in a recent collaboration with the Software Technology Park of India, Arrow helped a local innovative startup, RefillBot, to develop a remote monitoring and management (RMM) solution aimed at improving access to clean water in Indian villages. Powered by advanced sensing and IoT technologies that allow real-time, 24/7 water quality monitoring, the new RMM platform was successfully rolled out across 100 villages in India’s Karnataka state in just four months.

Story continues

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life.

Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arrow Electronics on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/arrow-electronics-launches-green-programs-in-india-530432458