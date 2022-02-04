Arrow Electronics Tops Industry Ranking in FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies List For Ninth Consecutive Year

CENTENNIAL, Colo. --News Direct-- Arrow Electronics

CENTENNIAL, Colo., February 4, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Arrow Electronics, Inc. has again been named to FORTUNE’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list, topping the “Wholesalers: Electronics and Office Equipment” category for the ninth consecutive year. Arrow’s overall score included a number-one ranking in social responsibility and innovation, among other criteria.

This marks the 22nd time Arrow has appeared on the listing that is based on input from industry executives, directors, and analysts.

FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies list recognizes companies based on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Arrow topped all nine criteria in the World’s Most Admired Companies list, including innovation and social responsibility.

Arrow Electronics’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program guides today’s innovators to a better tomorrow. With Arrow’s help, the company’s partners transform their ideas into real and influential achievements that will help people and the communities in which Arrow works.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 220,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2021 sales of $34 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.

