Arrow Exploration Corp.'s (CVE:AXL) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

Arrow Exploration (CVE:AXL) has had a rough week with its share price down 7.9%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Arrow Exploration's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Arrow Exploration is:

19% = US$4.3m ÷ US$22m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Arrow Exploration's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Arrow Exploration seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 23%. As you might expect, the 5.6% net income decline reported by Arrow Exploration is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Arrow Exploration's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 34% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Arrow Exploration's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Arrow Exploration Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Because Arrow Exploration doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Arrow Exploration has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Arrow Exploration visit our risks dashboard for free.

