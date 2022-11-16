Arrow Exploration (CVE:AXL) pops 12% this week, taking one-year gains to 63%

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Arrow Exploration Corp. (CVE:AXL) share price is 63% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 6.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Looking back further, the stock price is 59% higher than it was three years ago.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Arrow Exploration grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Arrow Exploration has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Arrow Exploration rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 63% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 17% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Arrow Exploration (1 is a bit unpleasant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

