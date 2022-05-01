Arrow Financial's (NASDAQ:AROW) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.27

Arrow Financial Corporation's (NASDAQ:AROW) dividend will be increasing to US$0.27 on 15th of June. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 3.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Arrow Financial's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 2.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 37%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Arrow Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.75 to US$1.08. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.7% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Arrow Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Arrow Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Arrow Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Arrow Financial in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.