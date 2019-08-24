Is Arrow Greentech Limited's (NSE:ARROWGREEN) CEO Being Overpaid?

Shilpan Patel is the CEO of Arrow Greentech Limited (NSE:ARROWGREEN). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

See our latest analysis for Arrow Greentech

How Does Shilpan Patel's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Arrow Greentech Limited has a market capitalization of ₹522m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹7.5m. (This number is for the twelve months until March 2018). It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹7.5m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below ₹14b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be ₹1.5m.

Thus we can conclude that Shilpan Patel receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Arrow Greentech Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Arrow Greentech has changed from year to year.

NSEI:ARROWGREEN CEO Compensation, August 24th 2019 More

Is Arrow Greentech Limited Growing?

Arrow Greentech Limited has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 100% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 36% over last year.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Arrow Greentech Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 89% over three years, many shareholders in Arrow Greentech Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Arrow Greentech Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Arrow Greentech shares with their own money (free access).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Arrow Greentech, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.