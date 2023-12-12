Arrow Hardware is closing its two Rochester stores

Dec. 11—ROCHESTER — Rochester's pair of Arrow Hardware and Paint stores are starting a "Going Out of Business" sale with a plan to close the doors of both on Dec. 30 along with stores in Owatonna and Northfield.

After operating hardware stores in Rochester since 1997, St. Peter-based Arrow owner Dave Neiman is whittling down his store numbers to be more manageable as he eases into retirement in Florida.

"I'm 68-years-old. I moved to Florida," said Neiman. "It's just too hard to run that many stores when I live in Florida. I'm at a time in my life when I want to start slowing down a little bit."

Closing sales will start at the Rochester stores at 1500 North Broadway in the Silver Lake Shopping Center and at 1201 South Broadway in the

Crossroads Shopping Center

on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2023. Arrow employs about 20 workers in Rochester.

Closing those stores and the ones in Northfield and Owatonna will reduce the Arrow's portfolio to three Minnesota stores — St. Peter, Shakopee and St. Cloud. Neiman launched Arrow in 1985, when he purchased Don's Ace Hardware in St. Peter. That store's history dates back to its opening in 1942.

While his pair of Rochester stores are closing, Neiman added that those spots will not be left empty.

"I have somebody who will take over the leases for the spaces. I really can't divulge more than that at this point," he said.

In the past 26 years, Neiman and his hardware stores have been popular neighborhood spots to pick up a bolt or a bag of ice melt.

At one point, he had four Rochester locations and one in Byron.

The stores moved around

to different addresses and he did

switch suppliers from Ace to True Value

for a few years, before

switching back to Ace

.

"You always have to keep evolving," said Neiman of all of the changes over the years.