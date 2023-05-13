What are arrow keys, the keys postal workers carry that thieves want

The U.S. Postal Service said suspects were involved in two robberies of U.S. Postal Service workers on Friday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The thieves wanted the postal worker’s master keys or arrow keys, which open up mailboxes and collection boxes and get what’s inside.

Arrow keys being stolen is not only a problem nationally, but locally as well.

“Recently though, we’re made six federal arrests for suspects that were involved,” postal inspector Rick Johnsten said.

He said checks and similar items are stolen, and the carriers in this case are fine and they don’t believe they were targeted.

“I can’t give you a rhyme or reason as to what area they picked,” Johnsten said.

He said the arrow key program is a fairly new system.

The suspects in Friday’s robberies were found later in Fort Pierce, along with a gray Nissan Altima, but it was not immediately clear how many were detained.





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.