Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 0.88% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q1 of 2021, below both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Growth Index that delivered a 6.17% and 1.19% returns respectively for the same period. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

Baron Opportunity Fund, in their Q1 2021 investor letter, mentioned Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR), and shared their insights on the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a Pasadena, California-based biopharmaceutical company that currently has a $7.5 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, ARWR delivered a -5.17% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 113%. As of April 30, 2021, the stock closed at $72.76 per share.

Here is what Baron Opportunity Fund has to say about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in their Q1 2021 investor letter:

"Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a developer of RNAi-based therapeutics for a host of genetic disorders primarily focused on the liver with eventual planned expansion into treatments for the lung, muscle, and tumors. The stock declined in conjunction with the general market rotation from growth into value and the unwind in biotechnology stocks. There were no real fundamental events for Arrowhead in the quarter and we retain conviction as we expect more significant activity later in the year. We added to our Arrowhead position during the quarter."

Our calculations show that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) ranks 25th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was in 96 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 82 funds in the third quarter. ARWR delivered a -8.78% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.