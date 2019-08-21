Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals: Buy at the High?

Investors are as bullish as they've ever been on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR). There's been an avalanche of updates from the pipeline. A combination of collaboration payments and an equity investment from Johnson & Johnson have earned the pre-commercial biopharma a year or two of operations unburdened by the need to raise dilutive capital from public stock offerings. In fact, the business turned an operating profit of more than $51 million through the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

All the excitement has sent the stock soaring more than 150% since the beginning of 2019, and handed the company a market valuation in excess of $3 billion. While Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is certainly in an advantageous position relative to most development-stage peers, the early-stage nature of the pipeline and a recent decision by Amgen to decline licensing a drug candidate suggest investors should do their best to remain grounded.

That said, could the promising biopharma be considered a buy at current levels?

By the numbers

Usually, pre-commercial pharma and biopharma companies report limited actionable information on their income statements. Most don't generate revenue, and those that are lucky enough to land collaboration deals still report operating losses.

Not so for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. The business reported $125 million in revenue through the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Although operating expenses increased 49% in that time compared to the year-ago period, the company reported an operating profit of $51.5 million. Investors can thank Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen.

Metric First 9 Months Fiscal 2019 First 9 Months Fiscal 2018 Change (YoY) Revenue $125.5 million $4.9 milion 2,461% Operating expenses $73.9 million $49.6 million 49% Operating income $51.5 million ($44.7 million) N/A

Data source: SEC filing. YoY = Year over Year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Janssen inked a licensing deal for ARO-HBV, now JNJ-3989, in October 2018 (during the fiscal first quarter of 2019). The drug candidate is based on RNA interference (RNAi) technology, which treats diseases by precisely silencing the genes that cause them, and aims to cure chronic hepatitis B. Janssen bet big on the experimental treatment: The pre-commercial biopharma earned a $175 million upfront payment and a $75 million equity investment when the license was announced.

Well, sort of. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has decided to recognize revenue from the licensing agreement using the proportional performance method. The company estimated that the upfront payment, a subsequent $25 million development payment, the premium paid for the equity investment, and reimbursable R&D work will total $227.4 million. It has been recognizing a portion of that total each quarter, and expects to continue doing so until the ongoing phase 1/2 trial for JNJ-3989 wraps up. After that, Janssen takes control and assumes all development costs, although the pre-commercial biopharma is still eligible to receive development milestones.

It all works out the same in the end, but the use of the proportional performance method can be a little confusing for investors who thought the deal closed in fall of 2018. The important thing is that JNJ-3989 has delivered impressive results in early-stage trials to date. Additionally, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals hasn't let its advantageous windfall go to waste.

