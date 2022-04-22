An Arrowhead staff member has resigned over comments about 'sniping people from the roof'

Arrowhead High School

VILLAGE OF HARTLAND - An Arrowhead High School staff member has resigned after making inappropriate comments relating to "sniping people from the roof" if he were ever fired.

Craig Reimer, 55, of Dousman was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct April 1 in Waukesha County Circuit Court. He pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance, also on April 1.

According to the criminal complaint:

Reimer, who was on the school's buildings and grounds staff, made the comments while meeting with fellow maintenance staff on March 23.

A witness said told authorities Reimer said at that meeting that he had made a "two-week list," referring to a list of people to be killed if he were fired. The witness said Reimer had made similar comments in the past.

The witness confronted Reimer about the comments and said Reimer could be fired for them. Reimer reportedly responded, "If I get fired, I will start sniping people from the roof." The witness knew Reimer had guns, but did not believe Reimer would hurt anyone.

Though the witness believed Reimer was not being serious, they reported the incident days later to the school resource officer from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department because of the "sniping" remark.

During a sheriff's department investigation, Reimer said he was joking about the "two-week list" but acknowledged that he knew it was bad to make such comments. He said there was no intent behind what he was saying.

He said he did not specifically recall making the "sniping" comment, but did not deny it was possible he could have said it.

Laura Myrah, superintendent for the Arrowhead School District, said Reimer resigned from his position April 14.

Myrah said the conversation in question was "a jestful conversation with two fellow Buildings & Grounds Department staff members in the room."

"The event was thoroughly investigated by Arrowhead administrators, resulting in no actual threat being found to the two adults in the room at the time the comment was made, nor any threat to students, other staff members, or the school as a whole," Myrah said in an email. "With that said, the Arrowhead administration and staff consider school safety of the utmost importance, and therefore Arrowhead's school resource officer (SRO) was notified of the incident.

"As a deputy with the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the SRO involved the sheriff's department for a separate investigation. I understand the matter is pending within the court system, and Arrowhead High School will continue to cooperate with law enforcement if and as necessary."

Reimer turned over his firearms to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department while his court case is pending. He is free on $1,000 signature bond and is scheduled for a hearing on May 9.

Calls and emails to Reimer's attorney were not returned.

