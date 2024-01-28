Arrowhead Yacht Club and Marina in Oklahoma catches fire

The Arrowhead Yacht Club and Marina near Grand Lake caught fire Saturday, a little more than a week after three boats reportedly were destroyed in a blaze.

Several agencies in Delaware County, about 175 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, responded to the fire.

Joe Harwood, owner of the yacht club, wrote on social media that no one was hurt in the blaze.

“All of the boats in the marina are fine, the only thing affected was the restaurant,” Harwood wrote. “However, we are fortunate that we have Cherokee in operation and will continue to remain open to serve our members. At this time, we are unaware of the cause of the fire. Please do not come to the property, so we can allow the investigation to take place. We appreciate all of your thoughts, concerns, and prayers during this time.”

On Jan. 18, three boats in the marina reportedly were destroyed.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Blaze erupts at popular Arrowhead Yacht Club and Marina