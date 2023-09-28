Arroyo Grande police arrest man who allegedly fled from car chase

The Arroyo Grande Police Department arrested a man after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase Wednesday afternoon, according to a department news release.

According to the release, around 3:13 p.m., Arroyo Grande officers were dispatched to the Mobil bas station in the 500 block of Traffic Way to respond to a report of a 37-year-old male suspect shoplifting.

The suspect’s vehicle was located near the 400 block of South Elm Street, where officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, according to the release.

Though the vehicle initially stopped, it soon fled from the officers, initiating the pursuit, the release said.

A citizen later called the police dispatch and advised officers that a black Chevy Camaro matching the suspect vehicle description had parked in the driveway in the 600 block of Verde Place, the release said.

A male had exited the Camaro and fled on foot, jumping over the neighboring residence’s fence, according to the release.

Police deployed a drone to help track the man as officers pursued him through several backyards in the Verde Place neighborhood, the release said.

Officers eventually arrested the man near the corner of South Elm Street and The Pike, according to the release. He was pursued on foot by the Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and California State Parks officers.

The suspect was found to be on parole and was arrested on charges of felony evading, a parole violation, resisting arrest by means of threat or violence, and other charges, the release said.

The suspect is currently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to the release.