Arroyo Grande police: Bystander chases after robbery suspect, recovers stolen wallet

A Santa Maria man allegedly stole a woman’s wallet in an Arroyo Grande parking lot on Monday afternoon — but the wallet was quickly returned to its owner after a nearby bystander reportedly chased after the man and recovered it.

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. Grand Avenue around 5:21 p.m. for reports of a stolen wallet.

Police said a male subject was believed to have stolen a wallet from a female victim in the parking lot of a business.

The man fled on foot, but was pursued by a bystander who was able to recover the stolen wallet and return it to its owner, according to a news release.

Officers located the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Manny Favela of Santa Maria, a short distance away. They took him into custody without incident, police said.

Favela was booked into SLO County Jail on suspicion of charges of felony robbery and a misdemeanor warrant out of Ventura County, according to the release. As of Monday evening, Favela was still in custody, with bail set at $80,000.

Officers have since been unable to identify the bystander who recovered the wallet, and wish to contact him to get a statement, according to the release.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police department at 805-473-5110.