Arroyo Grande Police investigating possible fatal drug overdose of 13-year-old

The Arroyo Grande Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a possible overdose after they found a 13-year-old child unresponsive Thursday.

The child was receiving CPR when officers and EMS arrived on the scene at around 7:00 a.m., according to a police department news release.

They attempted life-saving measures, but the child did not survive and was declared dead on the scene.

The Arroyo Grande Police department is investigating the case with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, San Luis Obispo County Social Services and the Lucia Mar Unified School District.

The investigation is active and those with information can contact the police department at 805-473-5122.