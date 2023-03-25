ARS Pharmaceuticals Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: US$34.7m (loss widened by 71% from FY 2021).

  • US$0.87 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.83 loss in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ARS Pharmaceuticals Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 3.9%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 34%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 46% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 13% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in the US.

Performance of the American Biotechs industry.

The company's shares are down 9.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for ARS Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

