Arsenic, other contaminants found at vacant Quin-T property. How will it affect cleanup?

Soil and groundwater testing at the former Quin-T Tech Paper and Boards property near East 16th and French Streets — a vacant industrial site where hazardous/toxic material sat abandoned for decades — revealed that portions of the property are contaminated with a number of potentially-harmful chemicals, including arsenic and lead.

Those details are included in what’s known as a Notice of Intent to Remediate, or NIR, which the Erie County Redevelopment Authority submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in October.

The county Redevelopment Authority owns the Quin-T property and is spearheading taxpayer-funded demolition and cleanup efforts there.

More than $1 million has been spent at the site thus far.

The NIR submission is a requirement of DEP’s Act 2 program, which governs environmental cleanup of former industrial sites. The 4-acre former Quin-T complex in the 100 block of East 16th Street was first built in 1890 and the plant closed in 2005, according to Erie County property records.

The Erie Times-News reported in July that tons of potentially dangerous materials were left inside both the dilapidated, unsecured Quin-T site and another vacant industrial property the county Redevelopment Authority owns, the former Erie Malleable Iron site at 603 W. 12th St.

Materials left behind at the properties included asbestos and chemicals or substances that have been linked to various cancers.

The EMI site is currently being demolished. The publicly funded cost of demolition and cleanup there exceeds $2.2 million.

The Times-News’ July report noted that additional soil and groundwater testing needed to happen at the Quin-T property.

What did the soil/groundwater testing reveal?

The NIR document submitted to DEP by the county Redevelopment Authority states that additional environmental impact analysis, including soil and groundwater testing, was completed at the site in September.

The document does detail potential contamination levels from various substances at the Quin-T property. Samples were taken in several areas of the property.

Some of the substances found during that soil/groundwater testing:

Arsenic, a naturally occurring substance that can be found in air, water and soil but can also be released into the environment by agricultural and industrial processes such as mining and metal smelting. Prolonged exposure to arsenic — including ingesting it via drinking water — has been linked to a number of cancers, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Lead. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry reports that exposure to lead can cause high blood pressure and brain, kidney and reproductive health issues in adults.

Methylnaphthalene, a liquid used to make other chemicals such as dyes, and resins.

Anthracene, a chemical used in various dyes.

Pyrene, a chemical used to make dyes, plastics and pesticides. Methylnaphthalene, anthracene and pyrene can all be toxic to humans, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Chromium, a chemical element/metal; some types of chromium can be toxic.

Toluene, a liquid often used to make products such as gasoline, paint thinner, fingernail polish, glue and rubber.

Benzene, a chemical solvent. Exposure to benzene has been linked to leukemia and blood disorders.

The NIR document states that planned cleanup at the property will include “targeted excavation and off-site disposal of impacted soils and monitored natural attenuation of groundwater.”

The remediation will also include a request for a non-use aquifer determination from the DEP. That means no well, spring or other water source located on the property can be used for drinking water or agricultural purposes.

A new water source, such as connecting to the city’s existing water system, would have to be established.

How much could additional cleanup cost at Quin-T?

The findings at Quin-T were not a surprise, said Tina Mengine, the county Redevelopment Authority’s executive director.

“We were obviously concerned about contamination at the site. We did a couple of rounds of testing and we found some soil and water contamination,” Mengine said. “That’s why we want to remediate the property to the highest standard”

Mengine estimated that additional cleanup will cost at least another $1 million at the Quin-T property and will likely take more than a year to complete.

Tina Mengine, executive director of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority.

The Redevelopment Authority will seek additional grants from the state and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remediate the property, she said.

“This is going to take some time, but we’re going to tackle this immediately,” Mengine said. “It’s critically important to clean it up.”

The Redevelopment Authority has entered into a $142,683 purchase option agreement with the Perseus House Charter School of Excellence, headquartered at 1511 Peach St., for the Quin-T property for an expansion of its campus and programs, including a gymnasium, event space, outdoor soccer and athletic fields, an outdoor kitchen and other amenities.

However, the sale is contingent upon an Act 2 cleanup, which would allow for the type of usage the Charter School of Excellence plans at the 4-acre property.

Environmental justice area

The Quin-T site is also located in a state-designated Environmental Justice area, defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection as any census tract where 20% or more of the residents live at or below the federal poverty line or where 30% of the population identifies as a non-white minority.

Environmental justice is the social movement to address concerns about the potential exposure of poor and marginalized communities to harm from hazardous waste, resource extraction and other environmental issues.

In the census tract that includes the Quin-T property, 51% of residents live below the federal poverty level, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, which is more than three times greater than the overall Erie County poverty rate of 16%.

Nearly 60% of those who live there identify as non-white.

