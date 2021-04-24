Arson arrest made in April 16 Concord fire

Apr. 24—CONCORD — A 22-year-old Concord man has been arrested for arson in connection with an early-morning apartment house fire on April 16 that trapped residents on a third-floor balcony.

Brendan Mcewen was arraigned Friday on felony charges of arson involving an occupied structure, and reckless conduct, according to a news release.

Firefighters and police were called to a building fire at The Pines of West Concord, 20 Bog Road, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on April 16.

About an hour earlier, emergency personnel had responded to a small fire at Margarita's Restaurant in Bicentennial Square, and officials called both fires suspicious. When firefighters arrived at The Pines apartments, they began rescuing residents with ladders.

But one family decided to leap from their third-floor balcony, with one parent jumping down first and catching a child handed down by the other parent, according to a news release. No one was hurt.

Mcewen's arrest came after a joint investigation by Concord police and fire departments and the state fire marshal's office.

The investigation into the fire at Margarita's is continuing, officials said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Paul Shaughnessy at 225-8600 or the anonymous Concord Regional Crimeline at 226-3100 or www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.