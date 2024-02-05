Arson attack on building being considered to house migrants 'very concerning', says Leo Varadkar

More than 40 firefighters were called to the fire at a former nursing home in Co Dublin - Dublin Fire Brigade

A nursing home in Co Dublin which was being considered for housing for asylum seekers has been destroyed in an arson attack.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “very concerned” by the fire which began at about 7am on Sunday and took emergency services, including more than 40 firefighters, nearly nearly six hours to contain.

Garda, the Irish police force, has opened an investigation into criminal damage at the site, which has been the subject of anti-immigration protests throughout the week.

Several well-known far-Right activists reportedly visited the site in recent days. Some demonstrators who had set up a tent near the entrance carried signs which read: “South Dublin Says No. Close the borders.”

Photographs of the site show flames rising from the vacant building and smoke billowing from the roof.

This is the latest in a series of recent suspected attacks believed to have been carried out by anti-immigration activists in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said: “In recent weeks there have been disturbing reports of suspected criminal damage at properties around the country. There is never any justification for violence, arson or vandalism in our Republic.

Criminal activity ‘deeply ironic’

“Arson is a serious crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. It is deeply ironic that some of those who try to link migration with crime engage in serious criminal activity themselves.”

The former nursing home was closed down in March 2020. But last month, the Department of Integration informed local residents that it was undergoing an assessment for use as possible accommodation for asylum seekers or refugees.

A spokesman for the Department of Integration condemned attacks on asylum seeker accommodation which “achieve nothing but endanger people’s lives and homes”.

“The Department is working to offer shelter to those who are fleeing war and persecution, and condemns any violence or intimidation towards International Protection applicants,” they added.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland was dealing with a huge increase in the numbers of people arriving “irregularly”.

“Many, if not most, are fleeing conflict, grinding poverty, climate change and human rights abuses in their home countries. We have robust border controls, extra checks at airports and faster processing times.”