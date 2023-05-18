Arson attack on mayor's home sparks new security package for French officials

France - EMMANUEL DUNAND/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The French government has unveiled a "security package" to protect officials after a former mayor’s house was set on fire by anti-immigration protesters.

Yannick Morez said he no longer felt safe following an arson attack on his home, which was set on fire at night while he and his family slept in March. The family’s two cars were also torched.

France has seen a surge in the number of registered threats and attacks against officials, which rose by 32 cent last year compared to 2021 to reach 2,265. The rise continued in the first quarter of this year.

Dominique Faure, minister in charge of local authorities, promised a "security pack" that would nominate 3,400 civil servants to liaise with gendarmeries around the country to handle any complaints from elected officials.

Maximum prison terms for attacks on such representatives would also be increased from three to seven years, and fines from €75,000 to €100,000.

Mr Morez, the former mayor of Saint-Brévin-les-Pins in western France, had backed a plan to receive a group of migrants, sparking protests and threats notably from far-Right groups.

He said he had to face opposition alone due to a "lack of state support".

After meeting Elisabeth Borne, the French prime minister, on Wednesday, he told senators that his repeated pleas to local police and the regional state representative fell on deaf ears.

"We were very, very surprised" at the lack of reaction, he told them.

"The sub-prefect simply said: 'I receive threats every day.' The police commander said: 'It’s not much. It’s intimidation, there’s no point filing a legal complaint. At any rate, we won’t do anything, it’s freedom of expression'."

The same officers subsequently criticised him for not filing a complaint after the attack and he tendered his resignation, he claimed.

Ms Borne tried and failed to get him to go back on his resignation, which she said she "respected".

The great-nephew of Brigitte Macron, the French First Lady, was also beaten up by anti-pension protesters earlier this week outside his confectionary-chocolate shop. Four people, including a minor, face trial next month.

On Wednesday, Gérald Darmanin, France’s interior minister, blamed the political “extremes”, notably the hard-Left France Unbowed party, for whipping up fury against Emmanuel Macron and then turning a blind eye to violence.

In Mr Morez’s case, the culprits - who are at large - are thought to be far-Right sympathisers.

The ex-mayor said he intended to move out of the town and leave the country on a long boat trip to French Polynesia.

"My children tell me to stop everything, my wife no longer wants to stay in Saint-Brevin since the person has still not been arrested and she does not want to meet him when she is shopping," he said.

David Lisnard, president of the association of French mayors said: "What will our society become if we no longer differentiate between political violence and personal attacks?"

Since 2020, some 1,300 mayors have resigned, many due to fears for their safety.

