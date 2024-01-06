Arson attacks reported in Bangladesh day before election

There are reports of a spate of arson attacks in Bangladesh, a day before the country goes to the polls.

A Buddhist temple has been torched, and goods trucks attacked on a national highway, after a commuter train was allegedly set on fire on Friday.

The fire service says there has been at least fourteen arson incidents in a matter of hours, local media report.

Most opposition parties are boycotting the election, in which PM Sheikh Hasina is set to win a fourth straight term.

Police says a prominent opposition politician, Nabiullah Nabi of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and six other party activists have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in Friday's blaze on a commuter train in central Dhaka, in which at least four passengers were killed.

Samanta Lal Sen, a senior official at the Dhaka hospital treating victims of the blaze, says eight people have also been critically injured.

Local media say the Kaikhon Buddhist temple in Ramu, Cox's Bazar, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday.

The main opposition party, the BNP, has asked citizens to boycott the poll and called a two-day strike across the country.

The ruling Awami League has accused the BNP of trying to disrupt the election by unleashing a "reign of terror on innocent people."