Arson blamed for ferocious fire at Ruben Salazar apartments in South El Paso

A massive fire that devoured an empty building at the vacant Ruben Salazar apartments was intentionally set, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said this week.

An arson investigation continues into the fire on Sunday evening of Oct. 1 at the Ruben Salazar low-income housing complex on South Eucalyptus Street near Bowie High School in South El Paso, a spokesman said.

No arrests have been made and investigators with the El Paso Fire Marshal's Office continue working to find the person, or persons, responsible, officials said.

Courts: Judge rules El Paso Scottish Rite Temple arson suspect is 'absolutely a danger to society'

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A building collapsed, and two other buildings were damaged during the fire that sent flames skyward, visible miles from the Chamizal Neighborhood. No injuries were reported.

The 22-acre Ruben Salazar apartment complex, vacant for years, is undergoing a $93 million renovation by the city's public housing authority, known as Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises, or HOME.

Anyone with information on arsons or any other criminal activity may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or online at cselpaso.org.

Fire burns South El Paso warehouse

An investigation continues to determine the cause of a warehouse fire on Friday evening, Oct. 6, in South El Paso, a Fire Department spokesman said Tuesday.

The condition three fire occurred at a warehouse at Magoffin Avenue and North Lee Street near the Rescue Mission of El Paso. No injuries were reported.

The warehouse is located about a half-mile away from the Ruben Salazar apartments.

More: Arson destroyed vacant Northeast El Paso restaurant, investigators say

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: EPFD: Fire at El Paso Ruben Salazar apartments was arson