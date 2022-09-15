Arson blamed for SLO fire that left 4 college students homeless, officials say

Arson caused a residential fire that displaced four college students in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday night, according to the city of San Luis Obispo.

At approximately 11:05 p.m., the San Luis Obispo police and fire departments to a residential structure fire at the 1300 block of Buchon Street near Johnson Avenue, the city said in a news release.

“Upon arrival, safety personnel found the front portion of the house was fully engulfed in flames,” the release said.

The fire started on the exterior of the house, then spread to the inside of the home and to the attic, the SLO City Fire Department said on Twitter.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in 15 minutes, SLO City Fire spokesperson James Blattler said.

A San Luis Obispo City Fire Department arson investigator “determined the fire was suspicious and appeared to be a deliberate act of arson,” the city said.

Based on this information, the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Detective Bureau is conducting a follow-up investigation. the release said.

Area residents who have exterior camera surveillance camera systems that may have recorded footage of the incident are asked to contact SLO police Det. Jeff Koznek at 805-594-8005.

“The individual responsible for the arson may have been captured on video,” the city said.