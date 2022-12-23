Arson case moves forward to circuit court

Dec. 23—The court case for a Morgantown man accused of first-degree arson in relation to a Nov. 28 fire at a Grant Avenue apartment will move forward to Monongalia County Circuit Court.

On Thursday, Todd William Riley Jr., 25, of Morgantown appeared via video for a preliminary hearing before Monongalia County Magistrate Judge Ron Bane from North Central Regional Jail, where he is currently being held on a $20, 000 bond.

Riley and his defense council waived the right to a preliminary hearing in exchange for early discovery, to which prosecutors agreed to provide next week. He also asked for a reduction in bond from $20, 000 to $10, 000, which was granted.

The case will now move on to Monongalia County Circuit where Riley's attorney, Lance Rollo, plans to file a bond motion to convert Riley's current cash bond to a personal recognizance bond, which will allow him to post 10 % of the now-reduced amount.

