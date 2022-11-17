Arson case set for bond hearing

Nov. 17—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of setting fire to a home on Gallaher Drive in September — a little over a year after getting acquitted in another blaze that took the life of his mother — is set for a bond hearing on Dec. 8.

Christopher Childers, 38, is charged with second-degree arson in connection with a Sept. 22 fire on Gallaher Drive, just a few houses down from where his mother perished in a blaze in 2018.

Childers was charged with setting fire in the 2018 case, but public defender Brian Hewlett successfully defended the case after presenting an alternative theory to the jury that Childers' mother had snuck a cigarette while on oxygen.

On Thursday, Hewlett asked Judge John Vincent for a bond hearing on the current charges, stating most of the evidence in the case has been presented to his office.

Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith said the only major piece of information outstanding is a dollar amount from the insurance company so restitution could be calculated.