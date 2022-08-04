Arson caused LDS church fire in Southwest Boise, sheriff’s office says. What we know

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A 22-year-old Boise man was arrested and charged with two felonies after he allegedly set the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on fire on Tuesday, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Patrick Orr told the Idaho Statesman.

Joshua Michael Blair was charged with arson in the first degree for burning a dwelling or structure that is normally occupied and burglary, according to online court records.

Blair, as of Thursday, is being held on a $100,000 bond and is in custody at the Ada County Jail, court and jail records showed. He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 11, according to online court records.

A firefighter who suffered a heat-related injury responding to the fire is back on duty, Boise fire spokesperson Lynsey Amundson told the Statesman by email. The firefighter was held in rehab with the medical unit and has been rehydrated, Amundson said. No other injuries were reported.

The church, located at 5645 S. Maple Grove Rd. in Southwest Boise, had extensive fire damage, Amundson previously told the Statesman.

Members of the church are coping with the fire, Devon Winfield, volunteer for the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, told the Statesman.

“We’ve been able to adjust pretty quick,” Winfield said. “Everyone has a church they can go to.”