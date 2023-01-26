Arson causes damage at Rowlett Walmart

Jan. 26—Suspects were taken into custody and nobody was injured Tuesday after someone intentionally set a fire in the paper aisle at the Walmart Supercenter in Rowlett, according to the Rowlett Fire Department.

"It was set by three juveniles," said Fire Marshal Thomas Cooper, adding the store received significant damage due to the blaze.

"They are reporting losses approaching $1 million," he said, adding much of the merchandise near the site of the fire, including clothing items, sustained smoke damage.

"And any of the food that was out had to be destroyed," he said.

The suspects were each charged with one count of arson and were placed in custody of the Rockwall County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Walmart Supercenter will remain closed for at least a few days.

Rowlett firefighters responded to a reported fire at the store, 2501 Lakeview Parkway, at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The first crews on scene reported heavy smoke and the store's sprinkler system was activated.

The fire was extinguished quickly with minimal damage to the building and no casualties were reported among shoppers or employees.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire started on the bulk paper aisle and was intentionally set.

"Suspects have been taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing" a statement from the fire department indicated.