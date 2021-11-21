Arson charge filed in torching of exterior of Joplin house

Nov. 20—A 27-year-old defendant was arraigned Friday on an arson charge in connection with a Nov. 6 fire that caused extensive damage to the exterior of a house in the 300 block of West Third Street in Joplin.

Ronald J. Deloney, of Joplin, appeared at his arraignment in Jasper County Circuit Court via a video conference with the Jasper County Jail, where he is being held on a charge of second-degree arson.

Deloney was arrested Sunday on some outstanding warrants issued by the town of Carterville and charged the following day with arson as a result of video surveillance evidence discovered by Joplin police.

A Joplin police release states that some video surveillance images of a man who was at the scene of the fire near the time that it was set led to discovery of additional images of the man on surveillance video obtained from a nearby business and the identification of the suspect as Deloney.

No one was injured in the fire set to the exterior of the residence owned by Joanna Hadley. But it caused extensive damage to the home's exterior, police said.

Delaney remains in custody on a $2,000 cash or $10,000 surety bond, with a bond modification hearing set for Nov. 24.