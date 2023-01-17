Arson charged after house set on fire

Jan. 16—A Crossville woman whom family members said needed "help" rejected a trip to the emergency room and is now charged with arson in connection with a residential fire.

Emery Ellen Hill, 30, Welch St., is charged with one count of arson in connection with the incident that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Jan. 6, according to Lt. Jonathan O'Neal's report.

Crossville Police and Crossville Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a Welch St. address on a report of a structure fire. Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find trash scattered from the carport to the street with a trash can on fire.

They also found the south side of the house "engulfed in flames," the report continues. No one was located inside the house and the resident — identified as Hill — was located in a neighbor's driveway.

The report states Hill "made admissions of narcotics use including methamphetamine" and provided investigators with a statement about how the fire started.

A family member on the scene told police that Hill was renting to own the residence, adding Hill "needed help."

Hill was taken to Cumberland Medical Center's emergency room but became resistant to being there, the report continues, and was taken to the Justice Center for booking.

Bond was set at $25,000 and Hill will make an appearance in General Sessions Court.

