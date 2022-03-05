Arson charges for Berlin man

Mar. 5—A Berlin man has been charged with arson in a fire that destroyed a home on Feb. 28.

Fire investigators had determined the blaze that burned down the house at 1545 Main St. in Berlin early in the morning on Feb. 28 was suspicious. No one was home at the time, and no one was hurt in the fire.

Messiah McMaster, 37, of Berlin, was arrested Friday as part of the investigation into the fire, according to a news release from the Berlin Police Department.

McMaster has been charged with felony arson and is being held on preventative detention in the Coos County jail for arraignment Monday in Coos County Superior Court.

Police said the investigation into the fire is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to call Detective Eric Benjamin at 603-752-3131.