Arson charges dropped against boyfriend of woman found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest

Charges against a man originally accused of arson after his girlfriend was found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest in July have been dropped, according to court documents.

Timothy Winterholler was released Wednesday evening from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, jail administrators said. Winterholler initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree arson at a court hearing, per previous reporting.

Environment: Louisville is getting $12 million for trees. Here's where the money will be spent

Lynnden Bray, 24, was described as having been in a relationship with Winterholler. She was found dead in Jefferson Memorial Forest on July 15 in an area where she was last seen walking her dogs, Louisville Metro Police said.

Winterholler had reported her missing one day earlier, court documents show.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office determined that Bray died of "ligature hanging," but neither homicide or suicide was specified.

Winterholler was charged with arson on the same day Bray's death took place, according to an arrest citation. The citation also said Winterholler reportedly admitted to "intentionally" starting a fire in his vehicle, and it was found at the park.

2023 Governor's Race: Andy Beshear, Daniel Cameron trade barbs in Louisville governor forum: Takeaways

Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez contributed. Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Arson charges against Timothy Winterholler dismissed