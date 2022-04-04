Arson charges dropped against Ranger man in connection with Second Baptist Church fire

The remains of Ranger's Second Baptist Church on March 18. The building burned after one next door caught fire too.

RANGER — Arson charges were dropped against a local man blamed for starting fires in town March 17 that led to the burning of 11 buildings, including the Second Baptist Church.

Three days after five fires were started in high wind, the Ranger Police Department announced that Robert James was arrested on five counts of state jail felony arson. Warrants had been issued, police said at the time, but the investigation would continue.

Following an investigation by Texas Rangers, the charges were dropped, according to the Eastland County District Attorney Brad Stephenson.

The remains of the former Ranger Law Enforcement Center on March 18. The building burned Thursday in a fire caused by sparks from an overturned barbecue grill in a nearby neighborhood. The building was being used for storage at the time.

"Based upon a thorough review of those investigations, it has been determined that the suspect who was arrested and charged in these matters could not have committed any arson at the time and the places alleged," Stephenson said in a news release Monday.

"While it is extremely frustrating, no other viable suspects have been identified by law enforcement at this time," he added.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Arson charges dropped against Ranger man