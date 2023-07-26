Arson charges filed against Browns Valley man in connection with Scott Fire

Jul. 25—The Yuba County District Attorney's Office charged 34-year-old James Fiske of Browns Valley with seven counts of arson on Monday in relation to multiple fires set in the area of Scott Grant Road in Loma Rica in June.

Dubbed the Scott Fire, three fires were allegedly started by Fiske on June 15 and burned 115 acres before Cal Fire personnel were able to contain the blaze.

Yuba County Media and Community Relations Coordinator Russ Brown previously said evacuation orders were first issued on June 15 at about 4:05 p.m. for an area west of Collins Lake and Marysville Road. At about 4:35 p.m. the same day, evacuation orders were expanded to include a zone directly north of the previously-announced evacuation order zone.

All evacuation orders were lifted on the same day as the fire, Brown said.

"As the evacuation orders and evacuation warnings were established, CodeRED notifications went out to those who subscribe to the service," Brown said previously. "Sheriff deputies were out in force notifying residents and helping those who had difficulty reaching safety. More than 80 personnel were fighting the fire, including those from Loma Rica Fire and Cal Fire. Air resources, including air tankers and helicopters, were also assigned."

None of the fires resulted in injury to people or loss of any structures, the district attorney's office said.

Cal Fire investigators and deputies from the Yuba County Sheriff's Department apprehended Fiske on July 20 at the Rio Inn and Suites in Linda. Fiske pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Monday, and bail was set by Yuba County Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter at $1.25 million.

Fiske will return to court for a prehearing conference on Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. If convicted of all charges, Fiske could face more than 50 years in prison, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Officials encourage anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact Fire Captain Ryan Smith at 530-889-0111.